Highlights of women's ice hockey preliminary round Group A match
Sarah Nurse of Canada (front) and Susanna Tapani of Finland compete during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group A match between Canada and Finland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)
Brianne Jenner (front) of Canada attacks during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Canada and Finland at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)
Blayre Turnbull (C) of Canada attacks during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Canada and Finland at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)
Atheletes of Canada celebrate during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Canada and Finland at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)
Blayre Turnbull of Canada controls the puck during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Canada and Finland at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)
Athletes fight over the control of the puck during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Canada and Finland at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)
Photos
