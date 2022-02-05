Highlights of women's ice hockey preliminary round Group A match

Xinhua) 15:55, February 05, 2022

Sarah Nurse of Canada (front) and Susanna Tapani of Finland compete during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group A match between Canada and Finland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Brianne Jenner (front) of Canada attacks during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Canada and Finland at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Blayre Turnbull (C) of Canada attacks during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Canada and Finland at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Atheletes of Canada celebrate during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Canada and Finland at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Blayre Turnbull of Canada controls the puck during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Canada and Finland at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Athletes fight over the control of the puck during the ice hockey women's preliminary round group A match between Canada and Finland at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

