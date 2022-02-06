Home>>
Curling mixed doubles round robin session at Beijing 2022
(Xinhua) 10:05, February 06, 2022
Jenny Perret of the Czech Republic competes during the curling mixed doubles round robin session of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Czech Republic at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese skaters win mixed team relay's Olympic debut, Norway bags two golds at Beijing 2022
- Xi and his wife host banquet for guests attending Winter Olympics opening ceremony
- Highlights of women's ice hockey preliminary round Group A match
- Preview: Alpine skiers on steep learning curve at Beijing Winter Olympics
- Highlights of curling mixed doubles round robin event of Beijing 2022
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.