Curling mixed doubles round robin session at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 10:05, February 06, 2022

Jenny Perret of the Czech Republic competes during the curling mixed doubles round robin session of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Czech Republic at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

