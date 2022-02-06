Languages

Beijing 2022: women's ice hockey preliminary round Group A match

(Xinhua) 10:00, February 06, 2022

(220206) -- BEIJING, Feb. 5, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Cayla Barnes (1st L) of the United States competes during the women's ice hockey preliminary round Group A match between the United States and the Russian Olympic Committee at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)


