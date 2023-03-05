China's past 5 years truly momentous, remarkable: report

Xinhua) 09:20, March 05, 2023

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The past five years for China have been truly momentous and remarkable as the country has met numerous tests and made major achievements in economic and social development, according to a government work report submitted Sunday to the national legislature for deliberation.

