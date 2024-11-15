China promotes recruitment of college graduates in education sector

Xinhua) 16:19, November 15, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China is organizing recruitment sessions in the education sector aimed at college graduates, with the country seeking to attract more young talent to education-related posts, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE).

In a recent circular, the MOE announced the launch of an online recruitment session on the national platform for college student employment services -- https://www.ncss.cn -- pooling job opportunity information from education-related employers.

The MOE expects a total of 150,000 vacancies to be offered by employers participating in this session.

In addition to the online session, an offline recruitment event will be held at the Northeast Normal University in Jilin Province at the end of this month.

Over 1,000 employers from major economic regions in China, including the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta region, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, are expected to offer more than 30,000 education-related positions.

These recruitment sessions are part of this year's autumn campus recruitment campaign. The MOE plans to organize more events focusing on major regions, industries and specific groups.

Latest official data shows that the total number of college graduates in China is projected to reach 12.22 million in 2025 -- an increase of 430,000 from the previous year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)