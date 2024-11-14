Saudi minister of media: China is a crucial partner in achieving Vision 2030

People's Daily Online) 16:52, November 14, 2024

Ahead of his visit to China, Saudi Minister of Media Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari recently gave an exclusive interview to People's Daily Online. He highlighted the close economic and cultural ties between China and Saudi Arabia, as well as the flourishing pragmatic cooperation between the two nations. He expressed his hope that both sides would further enhance cooperation across various sectors, including media, to foster mutual development and revitalization.

Photo shows Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari, minister of media of Saudi Arabia. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Media, Saudi Arabia)

Al-Dosari mentioned that his upcoming visit to China will mark his first official visit to the country as the Saudi minister of media. Having visited China three times previously, he has been impressed by the nation's rich history, diverse economy, and rapid modernization.

"Currently, the Chinese people are united in their pursuit of progress and revitalization. The people of Saudi Arabia also share this vision," Al-Dosari noted.

Al-Dosari noted that Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 sets forth an ambitious goal for the country's future development. It aims to achieve economic diversification and sustainable development, transforming the nation into a dynamic global player. The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) serves as a vital link connecting Asia, Europe, Africa, and other regions, fostering economic and social progress.

The BRI aligns well with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. "China plays a pivotal role as a strategic partner for Saudi Arabia in realizing its Vision 2030. The development strategies of both nations complement each other, presenting vast opportunities for future cooperation," Al-Dosari told People's Daily Online.

Al-Dosari said that realizing Vision 2030 necessitates concerted efforts from all sectors in Saudi Arabia. The ministry of media is committed to amplifying the Saudi voice across various domains, promoting the innovative development of the media industry in Saudi Arabia.

Media plays a vital role in promoting mutual understanding, facilitating cultural exchange, and fostering economic harmony. In the past two years, leading media institutions in Saudi Arabia and China have engaged in strategic cooperation in content creation and talent development. Several joint industrial investment projects have been implemented, driving the digital transformation of Saudi Arabia's media landscape and establishing a strong foundation for the bilateral convergence and development of technology and information.

Al-Dosari said his visit to China underscores the friendly cooperation between Saudi Arabia and China. He expressed his aspirations to further deepen cooperation in the media sector and enhance Saudi Arabia-China relations. During the visit, he will engage in substantive discussions with relevant Chinese government departments and institutions, sign a series of cooperation agreements, and inaugurate a national strategic project of Saudi Arabia in China.

"China is a key strategic partner for Saudi Arabia. We are eager to harness China's expertise in media and technology development, exploring cooperation opportunities and fostering dialogue between the two civilizations," said Al-Dosari.

The year 2024 is set to mark a significant transformation in Saudi Arabia's media landscape, with the country aiming to establish a stronger media partnership with China.

"The partnership between Saudi Arabia and China is strong and all-encompassing, underpinned by shared values," remarked Al-Dosari. The relationship, founded on mutual respect and mutual benefit, is steadily growing more solid. Through continued friendly cooperation in the media sector between Saudi Arabia and China, it is anticipated that the relationship across all levels between the two countries will deepen and become more substantial.

