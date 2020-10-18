Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Oct 18, 2020
Saudi crown prince, Russian president discuss oil markets stability

(Xinhua)    13:50, October 18, 2020

RIYADH, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Russian President Vladimir Putin reviewed the continuation of coordination to support the stability of global oil markets, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

Both sides also reviewed, in a phone call, efforts for the growth of the global economy and COVID-19 impacts, according to the report.

Saudi Arabia and Russia have been cooperating to promote global efforts to reduce oil production to stabilize the international oil markets.

