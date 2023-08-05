Saudi flag carrier launches direct route to Beijing

Passengers prepare for boarding at the boarding gate in Jeddah international airport on Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) launched on Friday a direct route connecting the kingdom's capital Riyadh and Red Sea port city of Jeddah to Beijing, the capital of China.

The new route to China reflects Saudia's role in connecting the two countries in various aspects, including trade and business, tourism and culture, Saudia said in a statement.

Saudia held a maiden flight ceremony at Jeddah international airport to celebrate the launch of flights to Beijing on Aug 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

On Thursday night, Saudia held a maiden flight ceremony at Jeddah Airport to celebrate the launch of flights to Beijing, in the presence of Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing, Consul General of the Chinese Consulate General in Jeddah Wang Qimin and a number of officials from Saudia.

Saudia's first direct flight to Beijing operated by Boeing 787-9 takes off from Jeddah on the morning of Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

The flag carrier of Saudi Arabia now operates two flights between Jeddah and Beijing every Monday and Friday and two flights between Riyadh and Beijing every Sunday and Wednesday.

Before the opening of the passenger route to Beijing, Saudia's only operating destination in China was the southern city of Guangzhou.

"The direct Saudia flight service would benefit both Saudi and Chinese travelers, especially for promoting the collaboration of business, investment, tourism and cultural exchange," Abdullah Alshahrani, Saudia's general manager of communication and media affairs, told Xinhua on the sidelines of the ceremony.

