Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Sep 7, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Saudi king, U.S. president discuss G20 efforts to combat COVID-19

(Xinhua)    16:07, September 07, 2020

RIYADH, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and United States President Donald Trump discussed the efforts of the Group of 20 (G20) to combat COVID-19 over a phone call, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The two leaders reviewed the work of the G20 chaired by Saudi Arabia this year, and the efforts made within its meetings to protect lives and livelihoods to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

They also reviewed the most prominent policies that have been agreed upon to reduce the negative aspects of the pandemic on peoples and the global economy.

Salman stressed that Saudi will continue to support and coordinate the group to confront the effects of COVID-19 on the human and economic levels.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, the G20 countries have been holding regular meetings to deal with impacts of the deadly virus in various sectors.

During a summit in March, the G20 leaders vowed to pump more than 5 trillion U.S. dollars into the international economy.

The Saudi king also appreciated the efforts made by the U.S. to promote regional peace, affirming the kingdom's keenness to reach a lasting and just solution to the Palestinian cause through the Arab Peace Initiative.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York