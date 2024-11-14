In pics: Multi-type UAVs present at Airshow China 2024

China Military Online) 16:29, November 14, 2024

A CH-7 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is on static display during the airshow in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, on November 13, 2024. The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China 2024, kicked off in Zhuhai on Tuesday. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liang Xu)

A WJ-700 falcon unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is on static display during the airshow in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, on November 13, 2024. The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China 2024, kicked off in Zhuhai on Tuesday. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liang Xu)

A WZ-10 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is on static display during the airshow in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, on November 13, 2024. The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China 2024, kicked off in Zhuhai on Tuesday. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liang Xu)

A new type of attack-reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is on static display during the airshow in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, on November 13, 2024. The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China 2024, kicked off in Zhuhai on Tuesday. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liang Xu)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)