Light show dazzles Guangzhou

Ecns.cn) 13:18, November 11, 2024

The Canton Tower is illuminated during the Guangzhou International Light Festival in south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

The light festival showcased the charm of Guangzhou city with 36 light shows during the festival, which kicked off on Saturday.

A landmark building is illuminated during the Guangzhou International Light Festival in south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

