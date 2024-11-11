Light show dazzles Guangzhou
The Canton Tower is illuminated during the Guangzhou International Light Festival in south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
The light festival showcased the charm of Guangzhou city with 36 light shows during the festival, which kicked off on Saturday.
A landmark building is illuminated during the Guangzhou International Light Festival in south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Landmark building is illuminated during the Guangzhou International Light Festival in south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 9, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
