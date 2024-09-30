Home>>
Guangzhou lifts restrictions on home buying
(Xinhua) 10:26, September 30, 2024
GUANGZHOU, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- The city of Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong Province has lifted restrictions on buying home properties, a significant step for the first-tier city to optimize the property market further.
Starting on Monday, the qualification for purchasing homes will no longer be reviewed and there will be no restrictions on the number of homes purchased for families and single individuals with or without local household registration in the city, according to a circular issued by the general office of the municipal government issued on Sunday night.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)
Photos
Related Stories
- China refines pricing mechanism for interest rates of individuals' commercial housing mortgages
- China unveils raft of measures to stabilize property market
- New low-altitude air route in China links Guangzhou with Hong Kong SAR
- China’s central bank cuts existing mortgage rates to prop up housing market, stimulate economic growth
- Mortgage cuts needed to restore confidence
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.