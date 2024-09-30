China refines pricing mechanism for interest rates of individuals' commercial housing mortgages

Xinhua) 08:35, September 30, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank on Sunday adjusted the pricing mechanism for interest rates of individuals' commercial housing mortgages as the country aims to lower financial burdens on property owners.

