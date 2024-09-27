New low-altitude air route in China links Guangzhou with Hong Kong SAR

Xinhua) 10:22, September 27, 2024

GUANGZHOU, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- A low-altitude air route connecting Guangzhou, the capital city of south China's Guangdong Province, to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), was launched on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, a helicopter departed from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport and arrived at Hong Kong International Airport in just 40 minutes, marking a significant advance in the low-altitude economy of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Operated by China Southern Airlines General Aviation Co., Ltd., the route's inaugural flight utilized a Sikorsky S-92 helicopter, which can accommodate 19 passengers and two crew members.

Li Erbao, chairman of China Southern Airlines General Aviation, said the route will offer charter flights during its trial phase, allowing customers to book custom travel.

Li added that the company plans to introduce regular short-haul flights with two departure and arrival points in Hong Kong, enhancing travel options further for passengers.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)