China's manned deep-sea submersible makes first-ever visit to Hong Kong
Jiaolong, China's manned deep-sea submersible carried by China's Deep Sea No. 1 research vessel arrives in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for visit, Sept. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
Jiaolong docked in Hong Kong for the first time after its 45-day expedition to the Western Pacific Ocean on Tuesday.
China's Deep Sea No. 1 research vessel arrives in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for visit, Sept. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
China's Deep Sea No. 1 research vessel arrives in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for visit, Sept. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
Jiaolong, China's manned deep-sea submersible carried by China's Deep Sea No. 1 research vessel arrives in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for visit, Sept. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
Jiaolong, China's manned deep-sea submersible carried by China's Deep Sea No. 1 research vessel arrives in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for visit, Sept. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
Guests pose for photos with Jiaolong, China's manned deep-sea submersible in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for visit, Sept. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hongkong Post to issue commemorative stamp to mark 150th anniversary of UPU
- Various activities to fuel celebrations of National Day in Hong Kong
- Hong Kong airport's passenger, cargo volumes record double-digit year-on-year growth in August
- Hong Kong climbs to 9th place in world talent ranking
- Hong Kong to expand investment sources amid warming market sentiment: financial secretary
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.