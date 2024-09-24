We Are China

China's manned deep-sea submersible makes first-ever visit to Hong Kong

Ecns.cn) 16:37, September 24, 2024

Jiaolong, China's manned deep-sea submersible carried by China's Deep Sea No. 1 research vessel arrives in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for visit, Sept. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

Jiaolong docked in Hong Kong for the first time after its 45-day expedition to the Western Pacific Ocean on Tuesday.

Guests pose for photos with Jiaolong, China's manned deep-sea submersible in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for visit, Sept. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

