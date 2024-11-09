China's consumer prices see stable growth in October

Xinhua) 13:37, November 09, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's consumer prices reported mild increases in October as the domestic demand continued to improve amid a sustained economic recovery.

The consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, was up 0.3 percent year on year in October, slightly lower than the 0.4 percent rise in September, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Saturday.

Falling energy prices dragged down the price level last month, while food prices registered stable growth, according to NBS statistician Dong Lijuan.

The core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 0.2 percent from a year ago in October, up from 0.1 percent in September.

On a monthly basis, the CPI slipped 0.3 percent in October after remaining unchanged in September.

The NBS data also showed the country's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went down 2.9 percent year on year in October, slightly widening from the 2.8 percent decline in September.

Compared to a month earlier, the PPI only dropped 0.1 percent, narrowing from the 0.6 percent decline in September and 0.7 percent in August.

