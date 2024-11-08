Chinese vice president meets Turkish minister of treasury, finance

Xinhua) 14:34, November 08, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Mehmet Şimşek, Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance, and Turkish Chairman of the China-Türkiye Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee mechanism in Beijing on Friday.

Han congratulated the second meeting of the China-Türkiye Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee mechanism held on Thursday on achieving positive results.

China is ready to work with Türkiye to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, support each other in safeguarding their core interests, continuously enhance political mutual trust, tap the potential of practical cooperation, safeguard international fairness and justice, and push China-Türkiye strategic cooperative relations to a new level, Han said.

Şimşek said Türkiye attaches great importance to developing relations with China, abides by the one-China principle and opposes interference in China's internal affairs.

Türkiye is willing to promote bilateral cooperation in various fields through mechanisms such as the inter-governmental cooperation committee and to advocate for the greater development of bilateral relations, he said.

