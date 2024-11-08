2nd meeting of China-Türkiye Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee mechanism held in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:33, November 08, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Mehmet Şimşek, Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance, co-chair the second meeting of the China-Türkiye Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee mechanism in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- The second meeting of the China-Türkiye Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee mechanism was held in Beijing on Thursday.

Zhang Guoqing, Chinese Vice Premier, and Mehmet Şimşek, Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance, co-chaired the meeting.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China-Trkiye relations have maintained a momentum of stable development.

Zhang said that China is willing to work with Türkiye to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, enhance political mutual trust, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and push for in-depth development of China-Türkiye strategic cooperative relations.

Şimşek said that Türkiye attaches great importance to developing relations with China, abides by the one-China principle and is willing to deepen exchanges and cooperation with China in various fields.

