Trending in China | Drumming up nostalgia with traditional rattles
November 05, 2024
For many Chinese people, the familiar sound of a drum-shaped rattle brings back childhood memories. See how this traditional toy is crafted in a variety of unique designs and continues to be a hit among kids.
