Trending in China | Drumming up nostalgia with traditional rattles

(People's Daily App) 15:24, November 05, 2024

For many Chinese people, the familiar sound of a drum-shaped rattle brings back childhood memories. See how this traditional toy is crafted in a variety of unique designs and continues to be a hit among kids.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

