Mongolian audiences embrace Chinese TV series, films

Xinhua) 14:39, November 05, 2024

ULAN BATOR, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Mongolian audiences are increasingly drawn to Chinese entertainment, with a popular TV series and several blockbuster films captivating viewers these days.

The TV series "Ode to Joy 4," telling the friendship of five young women living on the same floor in an apartment building in China's Shanghai, began airing on several Mongolian TV channels on Tuesday. These channels include the Mongolian National Broadcaster, TV5, Edu TV, UBS TV, and TV9.

In addition to the TV series, five popular Chinese films, including "The Wandering Earth II" and "Miracle, Stupid Child," began screening at the Tengis Cinema in Ulan Bator, the capital of Mongolia, on Monday.

The film screenings are part of "Feel China," a five-day cultural event that started Monday to promote north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

