Serbian TV to air Chinese dramas, documentaries in cultural exchange boost

Xinhua) 13:27, October 18, 2024

BELGRADE, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- The premiere broadcast of several Chinese TV series on Serbian television was announced during the "Oriental Theater" event, held Thursday at the Chinese Cultural Center in Belgrade, marking a new chapter in cultural cooperation between the two nations.

Cao Shumin, director of China's National Radio and Television Administration, Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Ming, Deputy Speaker of the Serbian Parliament Marina Ragus, and Milos Garic, Serbia's State Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Telecommunications, welcomed dozens of officials, scholars, and film enthusiasts.

The series set to air on Serbia's RTS and Studio B include "Panda Kingdom," a nature documentary about giant pandas, and "On The Board," an in-depth exploration of Chinese chess. Other notable programs are "Be Your Own Light," a contemporary drama about personal resilience, "Three-Body," based on the acclaimed sci-fi novel by Liu Cixin, and "Just In Time," a time-travel drama.

During the event, Cao Shumin highlighted the importance of broadcasting in strengthening ties between China and Serbia. "Broadcasting plays a unique and irreplaceable role in enhancing strategic trust between China and Serbia, promoting mutual understanding between our peoples, and supporting various areas of friendly cooperation," she stated.

"We believe this cooperation will become a new highlight in cultural relations between China and Serbia, contributing to the consolidation of the traditional friendship between our nations."

Deputy Speaker Ragus emphasized the cultural significance of the event, noting that this exchange allows for a deeper understanding of China. "Today, we begin to understand each other in a completely different way -- one that touches the heart and soul," she remarked, adding that the new TV series provides unique insights into both traditional and modern China.

Garic praised the growing media collaboration between the two countries, describing it as a "new type of cultural exchange" that will offer Serbians fresh perspectives on Chinese traditions, culture, and daily life. "This is a great opportunity for Serbia," he added.

Chinese Ambassador Li said that audiovisual cooperation deepens connections and strengthens partnerships. "The exchange of audiovisual content deepens our ties and reinforces our partnership, reflecting the growing bond between our peoples," he said.

The event, organized by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture Radio Television and Tourism, the Chinese Cultural Center in Belgrade, and Studio B TV station, brought together producers, directors, and television experts from both countries for panel discussions on further collaboration in the audiovisual industry.

