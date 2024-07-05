Chinese TV shows roll out red carpet for international stars

09:23, July 05, 2024 By Yao Yuan, Zhang Yujie, Ju Yinhe and Lin Jianjie ( Xinhua

American singer Chante Moore performs during the "Singer 2024," a hit show by Hunan TV and Mango TV, in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 28, 2024. (Xinhua)

CHANGSHA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Arriving in China for a music competition in May, American singer Chante Moore was blown away by her soaring popularity in the Asian country within weeks.

Whether it was in the gym, in a restaurant or on the street, she has been recognized by her new fans in the central Chinese city of Changsha. "That doesn't happen in America as often," said the 57-year-old vocalist, who rose to fame in the United States with her whistle tones and R&B songs.

Moroccan-Canadian singer Faouzia, a 23-year-old rising star in the Western musical circle, had a similar experience during her first trip to China.

"When I first got here, it was very chill. But now, whenever I go to the mall, people always recognize me, even when I have sunglasses or a hood on," she said.

Moore and Faouzia are currently in Changsha, participating in "Singer 2024," a hit show by Hunan TV and Mango TV. Every Friday, they compete with other established Chinese singers such as Na Ying and Wang Sulong in live-broadcast performances.

Moroccan-Canadian singer Faouzia performs during the "Singer 2024," a hit show by Hunan TV and Mango TV, in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 28, 2024. (Xinhua)

Since its debut on May 10, the show has been dubbed "Changsha's Grammy" for its strong international squad, which also included American pop star Adam Lambert as a guest artist in Week 3 and Kazakhstan vocalist Rukhiya as a challenger in Week 8.

As the season's starting lineup, Moore and Faouzia are new to most Chinese viewers and the country's showbiz. Yet this has not stopped them from pocketing five weekly champions in the past eight weeks, voted by a panel of audience and online viewers.

In interviews with Xinhua, both singers said they were touched by the Chinese audience's cordial response.

American singer Chante Moore receives an interview with Xinhua in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Jianjie)

"They're just open, loving and ready for you to sing," said Moore. "They don't discriminate a bit against one or the other. It seems that they want everyone to do well, and they connect with every song, and they're rooting for us."

"I've never felt like I was really touching so many people at once, and being in another country," she said. "To me, it feels like I'm beginning a whole another part of my career."

Faouzia, as the show's youngest singer, used translation tools to read the comments left by Chinese viewers. "They're very funny, loving and very kind. Everyone made me feel very welcomed here," she said.

Moroccan-Canadian singer Faouzia receives an interview with Xinhua in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Jianjie)

Hong Xiao, producer of "Singer 2024," said the international singers have far exceeded the expectations of the production team and viewers with their top-notch vocalization and consummate ease on stage.

"Upon arrival, Chante Moore and Faouzia were relatively fresh faces in China and have been less burdened by fame. That's probably why they feel less nervous and anxious on the highly competitive stage," he said.

It is not the first time for the Singer show to make international singers feel beloved in China. In 2018, British pop singer Jessie J scooped the top spot of the contest. "I have never been made to feel more welcomed and loved as I have done here," she was quoted by the BBC as saying.

This year, the international elements of Chinese shows again captivated public discussions. Another ongoing Chinese variety show "Riding the Wind 2024" features international stars such as French singer Joyce Jonathan, Vietnamese singer Suni and K-pop star Nicole Jung. The upcoming season of "Call Me by Fire" will also feature artists from countries including Japan, Thailand and Malaysia.

American pop star Adam Lambert performs during the "Singer 2024," a hit show by Hunan TV and Mango TV, in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, May 25, 2024. (Xinhua)

Many such artists have ventured out of the studio to explore China. On China's social media platform Xiaohongshu, or Little Red Book, netizens posted photos of their encounters with Moore while she was strolling around Changsha's streets with her husband. Meanwhile, Faouzia shared her visits to Hong Kong and Beijing on X and Instagram.

"It is an encouraging trend that more Chinese variety shows are inviting performers from outside China, which not only makes the shows more international, but also builds a new channel for cultural exchanges," said Sun Jiashan, an associate professor with the Central Academy of Culture and Tourism Administration.

While gaining new fanship in China, the international celebrities also have the opportunity to experience China with their own eyes, said the researcher on TV, movie and cultural industries.

Kazakhstan vocalist Rukhiya performs during the "Singer 2024," a hit show by Hunan TV and Mango TV, in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 28, 2024. (Xinhua)

Hong said the "Singer 2024" plans to invite more international singers as the season goes on. He expects the show to build a bridge for "musical and cultural exchanges that transcends languages and boundaries."

Moore, who was encouraged by Jessie J before coming to China, now wants to convey the same message to other American singers: "Everyone I've met here has been kind. So come! Just come with an open heart."

Faouzia said her experiences in China have expanded her musical horizons. "You're new to a lot of new people, so you have to work a little bit harder, and it makes you not as stagnant in your career and not as comfortable. It pushes you to a new height."

Last Friday, Faouzia wowed the audience with her first Chinese-language song at the show. Moore also placed the guzheng, or Chinese plucked zither, in her cover of Tina Turner's "The Best."

"All the support I've got has been so incredible, and everyone has been so loving, and I just want to give them a thank you with the song, and to show them that I do really appreciate and care for them and the culture," said Faouzia.

