Around 210,000 TV dramas aired in China in 2023

Xinhua) 14:06, May 09, 2024

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- About 210,000 TV dramas were aired in China last year, including hits like "The Knockout" and "Blossoms," according to the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA).

Altogether 156 new TV dramas were produced and released across the country in 2023, totaling over 4,600 episodes, a report made public by the NRTA showed on Wednesday.

Around 67,400 hours of films and TV dramas were produced for broadcast on TV in 2023, an increase of 11.4 percent year on year, while the total duration of such broadcasts grew by 0.4 percent to 8.82 million hours, according to the report.

