China's audio-visual industry revenue up 7 pct in H1

Xinhua) 15:36, September 27, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's broadcasting, television and online audio-visual service industry generated total revenue of 668.3 billion yuan (95.3 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half of 2024, representing 7 percent year-on-year growth.

The development of cable TV networks and 5G is progressing in tandem, with over 28 million users now on the broadcasting 5G network, said Zhu Yonglei, deputy head of the National Radio and Television Administration, at a press conference Friday.

Official figures show that online audio-visual services continue to thrive -- boasting a user base of 1.07 billion.

Zhu emphasized that China has become a major player in the production of broadcasting, TV and online video content, with excellent works produced in various genres.

From January to August this year, 148 TV dramas and web series were approved for release. Notably, variety shows have gained immense popularity among viewers.

