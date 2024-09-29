Convention aims to foster creativity in China's broadcasting, TV industry

September 29, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- A national convention aimed at fostering creativity in China's broadcasting and television industry will be held from Oct. 11 to 13 in Beijing, according to the National Radio and Television Administration.

The event, the first of its kind, will focus on promoting creativity across the industry, covering not only TV dramas, web series and online films but also news, documentaries, animation and micro-dramas, the administration announced.

It added that the convention will serve as a comprehensive platform for sharing insights, nurturing talent and encouraging industry collaboration.

The event will feature a main forum, centered on boosting the quality and reach of broadcasting and television works, alongside 12 parallel forums, which will focus on specific topics and explore the quality development of the industry.

China has witnessed remarkable growth in the broadcasting, television and online audio-visual service industry, with its total revenue in the first half of 2024 reaching 668.3 billion yuan (about 95.3 billion U.S. dollars), representing a 7 percent year-on-year increase.

