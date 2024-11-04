Home>>
Yellow River Hukou waterfall roars beneath a rainbow
(People's Daily App) 16:24, November 04, 2024
Experience the breathtaking Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River, where a stunning rainbow arches over the powerful falls. Located at the border of Shanxi and Shaanxi provinces in northern China, the Hukou Waterfall is a sight to behold.
