Yellow River Hukou waterfall roars beneath a rainbow

(People's Daily App) 16:24, November 04, 2024

Experience the breathtaking Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River, where a stunning rainbow arches over the powerful falls. Located at the border of Shanxi and Shaanxi provinces in northern China, the Hukou Waterfall is a sight to behold.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)