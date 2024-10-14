Scenery showcases beauty of Yellow River

Ecns.cn) 14:17, October 14, 2024

The landscape of the Yellow River with mountains showcases a blend of water and peaks along the riverside in Hualong County, Haidong City, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yufeng)

