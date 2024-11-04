Train pit stop: Reviving high-speed rail for a new day

(People's Daily App) 16:21, November 04, 2024

After a full day of service, high-speed trains receive a thorough cleaning to remove dust and restore their shine. As dawn breaks, countless well-maintained trains prepare to set off, eager to embark on their respective journeys.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)