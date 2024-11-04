Home>>
Train pit stop: Reviving high-speed rail for a new day
(People's Daily App) 16:21, November 04, 2024
After a full day of service, high-speed trains receive a thorough cleaning to remove dust and restore their shine. As dawn breaks, countless well-maintained trains prepare to set off, eager to embark on their respective journeys.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.