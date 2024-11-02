Home>>
Fog hits Beijing
(Xinhua) 15:31, November 02, 2024
People walk on a street amid fog in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)
People walk on a street amid fog in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)
People walk on a street amid fog in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)
A man walks at a residential area amid fog in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ren Zhenglai)
This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2024 shows a view of a street amid fog in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2024 shows a view of a residential area amid fog in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Citizens walk amid fog in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cross-Strait media representatives gather in Beijing to discuss integrated development
- Beijing activates alert for air pollution
- Pofengling scenic spot in Beijing ushers in best time of year to view red leaves
- Recoed-breaking 180,000 runners apply for for 2024 Beijing Marathon
- Chinese, foreign photographers capture timeless charm of Beijing
- Beijing's Daxing airport handles over 40 mln passenger trips this year
- New subway line drilled through in Beijing
- Beijing's GDP grows 5.1 pct in first three quarters
- Beijing plans to vastly expand autonomous driving test area
- Beijing forum focuses on financing global green transition
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.