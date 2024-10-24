Chinese, foreign photographers capture timeless charm of Beijing

16:46, October 24, 2024 By Lyu Qiuping ( Xinhua

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Standing in front of a giant photograph, George Doupas introduced his work "Happy Graduation" to a visitor. In the image, a group of university graduates in gowns throw their trencher caps into the sky, with the Temple of Heaven, one of Beijing's architectural landmarks, in the background.

"I just love the hutongs (alleys), siheyuan (quadrangle courtyards) and ancient architecture in Beijing. Traditional and alive," said Doupas, a Greek freelance photographer who lives in Beijing.

His works -- two photos and one video clip -- are part of a photography exhibition called "Hello, Beijing" held from Oct. 19 to 28 at the China Millennium Monument.

After attracting entries from Chinese and foreign professional photographers and enthusiasts both domestically and internationally, a panel of experts selected over 200 pieces for display. The works of six foreign photographers from Britain, France, Greece and other countries are among the exhibits.

The event is hosted by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism.

Beijing, with a history of over 3,000 years, has served as the Chinese capital for 870 years, making it a treasure trove of cultural heritage.

In recent years, the city has strengthened its core functions as the national political center, cultural center, international exchange center and scientific innovation center, striving to build itself into a world-class harmonious and livable metropolis.

The photo exhibition consists of four sections highlighting the beauty of Beijing's nature, history, humanity and innovation. It seeks to show the city's progress and cultural heritage, the vibrancy of its daily life and the exchange of ideas between civilizations.

Doupas first visited Beijing in 2005 as a backpacker and settled here in 2009 after marrying a Chinese woman.

He said that one part of Beijing is full of historical sites like a living museum, while the other part is a new modern city, with some amazing architectural buildings, bridges, libraries and much more.

"I often feel that Beijing is a perfect example of how the old and new nicely blend together," he said.

Liu Jingmin agrees with Doupas. At the exhibition, she is showing a photo of a pair of birds engaged in courtship on a lake at the Summer Palace. Originally an amateur wildlife photographer, she has also become a fan of capturing Beijing's city views.

She said she often climbs the stairs onto the roofs of high-rise buildings to take panoramic photos near the city's Central Axis.

"The contrast between the new modern buildings and ancient architecture, like the Temple of Heaven, is especially interesting and favored by photographers," said Liu, 52.

At a session in India in late July, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization added the 700-year-old Beijing Central Axis, dubbed the "spine of the city's culture," to the World Heritage List.

The Beijing Central Axis, the best-preserved example of traditional central axis architecture in China, extends 7.8 km from Yongding Gate in the south to the Bell and Drum Towers in the north. Fifteen heritage components, including the Tian'anmen Square Complex, the Forbidden City and the Temple of Heaven, are located on or alongside the axis.

Vesa Niskanen, a Finnish part-time photographer, has his work "Jingshan Park" included in the exhibition. Jingshan Park is also along the Central Axis.

He said that in addition to the ancient architecture, he likes to take photos in Beijing's busy streets.

"In this populated city, you can see people singing and dancing, and you can also see vendors selling stuff like crickets. The streets are so vibrant," said Niskanen, the representative of a Finnish cultural association in Beijing.

Wang Yuanjing, who has retired from her civil service career, enjoys photography as a hobby. One of her displayed works is about the winter view of the Summer Palace, while the other captures the five-ring fireworks at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

"Over the years, Beijing has developed rapidly and the photos show the different sides of the city, ranging from an ancient cultural capital to a window for international exchanges," said Wang, who also took her family to visit the exhibition.

Su Heling, a 63-year-old visitor from the Haidian District, was amazed by the images on display.

The retiree said he is also a photography fan, snapping pictures with his camera everywhere he goes.

"Through the exhibition, I hope I can learn more about photography skills, as well as the beauty of Beijing," Su said.

In addition to the "Happy Graduation," Doupas is also showing another piece, which was captured in a library. The library is converted from an outdated cinema, and the big screen can still be seen in the middle.

Doupas said the photo embodies the vitality of Beijing, as renovation has given life to many old buildings in the city, such as Shougang -- the site of a former steel plant that has been transformed into a cultural venue for sightseeing and sports activities.

"As I walk in the streets of Beijing, there is always something interesting before my eyes. There is always something I want to capture with my camera," Doupas said.

