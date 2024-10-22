Beijing's GDP grows 5.1 pct in first three quarters

Xinhua) 08:50, October 22, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- The gross domestic product (GDP) of Beijing increased 5.1 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2024, the city's statistics authorities said Monday.

The Chinese capital's GDP reached 3.3 trillion yuan (about 465 billion U.S. dollars) from January to September, according to the municipal bureau of statistics.

Key industries in Beijing showed robust growth in the first nine months of the year. The manufacturing of computers, communication and other electronic equipment saw an increase of 19.5 percent year on year, while the automotive manufacturing industry surged by 18.4 percent compared with the same period last year.

In the tertiary sector, the information transmission, software and information technology services industry saw rapid growth, achieving added value of 710.5 billion yuan, up 11.9 percent year on year. The added value of the financial industry increased by 6.6 percent to 672 billion yuan.

In terms of employment, the urban surveyed unemployment rate in Beijing for the first three quarters stood at 4.1 percent on average, 0.4 percentage points lower than the same period last year.

