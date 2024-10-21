Autumn scenery in Beijing
People enjoy the autumn scenery in the Gubei Water Town in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
People enjoy the autumn scenery at Pofengling Scenic Area in Fangshan District of Beijing, Oct. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
People enjoy the autumn scenery in the Gubei Water Town in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
A tourist enjoys the autumn scenery at Pofengling Scenic Area in Fangshan District of Beijing, Oct. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
People enjoy the autumn scenery at Pofengling Scenic Area in Fangshan District of Beijing, Oct. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
People enjoy the autumn scenery in the Gubei Water Town in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
People enjoy the autumn scenery in the Gubei Water Town in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
People pose fo photos in the Gubei Water Town in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
People ride cable cars to enjoy the autumn scenery at Pofengling Scenic Area in Fangshan District of Beijing, Oct. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
A tourist wearing traditional costume poses for photos in the Gubei Water Town in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
A tourist takes pictures of autumn leaves in the Gubei Water Town in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
People pose for photos at Pofengling Scenic Area in Fangshan District of Beijing, Oct. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows the autumn leaves in the Gubei Water Town in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
People enjoy the autumn scenery at Pofengling Scenic Area in Fangshan District of Beijing, Oct. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
