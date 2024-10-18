Beijing reports reduced water use relative to GDP since 2013: ministry

Xinhua) 08:53, October 18, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has seen a significant reduction in water use relative to GDP generated by the city over the past decade, the Ministry of Water Resources said Thursday.

Water use per 10,000 yuan (1,404 U.S. dollars) of GDP generated in Beijing dropped 32.6 percent since 2013 to 9.3 cubic meters in 2023, vice minister of water resources Wang Bao'en told a press conference.

The consumption of recycled water reached 1.28 billion cubic meters last year, accounting for 31.4 percent of the city's total water use, said Wang.

The achievements were made due to Beijing's continuous efforts to restore the glamour of its rivers and lakes under the guidance of the ministry, which has released a guideline and an action plan on reviving the eco-environment of rivers and lakes nationwide, according to the vice minister.

The Chinese capital has channeled water to replenish its major rivers since 2018, with 10.42 billion cubic meters of water delivered to the city's rivers and lakes, official data shows.

Meanwhile, with continuous efforts to curb groundwater overexploitation, Beijing's groundwater resources have been recovering since 2015.

