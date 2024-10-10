Beijing plans to expand low-altitude flights for rescue, delivery

October 10, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Beijing will expand its low-altitude flight scenarios, including in emergency rescue and express delivery, as the city strives to boost the burgeoning low-altitude industry.

According to Beijing's latest action plan on developing low-altitude economy, the city plans to host more than 5,000 enterprises engaged in the sector and increase the value of its low-altitude industry to 100 billion yuan (about 14.2 billion U.S. dollars) by 2027.

The Chinese capital will focus on expanding the use of low-altitude flights for emergency rescue and express delivery, said the plan. Regular low-altitude delivery services will be promoted in suburban districts including Yanqing, Pinggu, Miyun and Fangshan.

The city also plans to establish a low-altitude passenger route linking Beijing Daxing International Airport and Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province, while exploring intercity air commuting between Beijing and surrounding areas.

The low-altitude economy includes both conventional general aviation and drone-supported services in low-altitude airspace. Many Chinese cities are moving quickly to establish a foothold in the sector, considering it a new track of industrial development.

In August, Beijing launched its first unmanned aerial vehicle logistics delivery route in a section of the Great Wall, which enables tourists to receive summer relief items and emergency supplies within minutes.

The eastern metropolis Shanghai also plans to have largely established a low-altitude communications network with continuous coverage throughout the region by the end of 2026 to facilitate the development of the low-altitude economy.

