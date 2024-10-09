Beijing to host friendship conference marking 70th anniversary of CPAFFC

Xinhua) 15:47, October 09, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- The China International Friendship Conference and Conference Marking the 70th Anniversary of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) will be held in Beijing on Friday, a CPAFFC spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The conference and related activities will be held under the theme of "Enhancing people-to-people friendship and building a community with a shared future for mankind," with the heads of friendship organizations and international friends of China attending the conference and related activities upon invitation, the spokesperson stated.

