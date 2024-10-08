Beijing breaks tourism records during "golden week" holiday

Tourists take selfies at Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2024. (Photo by Chen Xiaogen/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- During the "golden week" holiday from Oct. 1 to 7, Beijing set new records for both tourist arrivals and total tourism revenue.

Data from the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism shows that during the National Day holiday, the Chinese capital city received 21.6 million visitors, marking a year-on-year increase of 18.35 percent. Meanwhile, the city logged total tourism revenue of 26.9 billion yuan (about 3.8 billion U.S. dollars), representing an 11.67-percent increase compared to the previous year.

As a vibrant cultural center home to the iconic historical sites such as the Forbidden City and the Great Wall, Beijing's blend of ancient traditions and modern development makes it a fascinating destination for tourists seeking to immerse themselves in Chinese culture.

Beijing's Central Axis, a newly recognized UNESCO World Heritage Site extending 7.8 kilometers through its heart, offers visitors a new perspective from which to explore the city on foot. Tourist interest in visiting locations along the axis has grown significantly, with bookings increasing by 69 percent compared to last year.

As China's rural revitalization strategy continues to advance, better infrastructure, services and a variety of colorful activities have also made short-term suburban tours popular among tourists in recent years.

During the holiday period, Beijing's rural areas greeted a total of 4.5 million tourists, marking a year-on-year increase of 13.6 percent, with the operating income reaching 602 million yuan, up 4.5 percent from the previous National Day holiday period.

In addition, during the week-long holiday, public cultural institutions across Beijing organized a total of 855 activities, including exhibitions, cultural lectures, reading activities, art training and intangible cultural heritage experiences, attracting 446,900 participants. A total of 2,071 commercial performances were held, 14 percent higher than the figure for the same period in the previous year.

