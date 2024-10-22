Beijing's Daxing airport handles over 40 mln passenger trips this year

Xinhua) 09:56, October 22, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Passenger throughput at Beijing Daxing International Airport reached 40.01 million this year as of Sunday, up 28.1 percent from the same period last year, the airport said Monday.

It was the first time that the airport witnessed its annual passenger throughput exceed 40 million since it kicked off operations on Sept. 25, 2019.

As of Sunday, some 262,100 flights had departed from or arrived at the airport in 2024.

By the end of September, 43 domestic and international airlines had operated a total of 216 air routes from Daxing airport, connecting 197 destinations.

