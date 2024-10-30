Pofengling scenic spot in Beijing ushers in best time of year to view red leaves

Xinhua) 14:07, October 30, 2024

People take selfies in front of red leaves at the Pofengling scenic spot in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 29, 2024. The scenic spot has ushered in the best time of the year to view red leaves. More than 100,000 plants there are greeting visitors with their flame-like new attire. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

People enjoy red leaves at the Pofengling scenic spot in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 29, 2024. The scenic spot has ushered in the best time of the year to view red leaves. More than 100,000 plants there are greeting visitors with their flame-like new attire. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

People take cable cars for sightseeing at the Pofengling scenic spot in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 29, 2024. The scenic spot has ushered in the best time of the year to view red leaves. More than 100,000 plants there are greeting visitors with their flame-like new attire. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

People take cable cars for sightseeing at the Pofengling scenic spot in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 29, 2024. The scenic spot has ushered in the best time of the year to view red leaves. More than 100,000 plants there are greeting visitors with their flame-like new attire. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 29, 2024 shows a view of red leaves at the Pofengling scenic spot in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China. The scenic spot has ushered in the best time of the year to view red leaves. More than 100,000 plants there are greeting visitors with their flame-like new attire. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 29, 2024 shows people visiting the Pofengling scenic spot in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China. The scenic spot has ushered in the best time of the year to view red leaves. More than 100,000 plants there are greeting visitors with their flame-like new attire. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo taken on Oct. 29, 2024 shows a view of red leaves at the Pofengling scenic spot in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China. The scenic spot has ushered in the best time of the year to view red leaves. More than 100,000 plants there are greeting visitors with their flame-like new attire. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

