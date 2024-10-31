China activates emergency response as super typhoon nears

Xinhua) 10:34, October 31, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters launched a Level-IV emergency response on Wednesday to flooding and typhoons in the coastal province of Zhejiang as Super Typhoon Kong-rey approaches.

Kong-rey is forecast to bring torrential rain to parts of Fujian Province, Zhejiang Province, Shanghai and Jiangsu Province from Wednesday to Friday, with Zhejiang to be hit hard.

The headquarters also maintained a Level-IV emergency response to flooding and typhoons in Hainan Province and Fujian Province.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has deployed more than 4,100 rescuers. It also urged local authorities to take solid steps to brace for the super typhoon.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)