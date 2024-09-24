Over 430,000 affected by typhoon-induced heavy rainfall in central China city

Xinhua) 16:16, September 24, 2024

ZHENGZHOU, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- More than 430,000 people in Shangqiu City, central China's Henan Province, have been affected by heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Bebinca, local authorities said Tuesday.

Most parts of Shangqiu were hit by heavy downpours from 8 a.m. on Sept. 17 to 6 a.m. on Sept. 19, which resulted in flooding in 69 townships in Shangqiu, with precipitation reaching as high as 625.9 mm, according to the city's meteorological, emergency management and water departments.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, more than 433,000 people had been affected and 5,119 people had been evacuated.

Although the heavy rain had stopped in Shangqiu, some areas in the city are still experiencing waterlogging. Emergency response and rescue personnel are on standby to manage the situation.

Bebinca, the 13th typhoon this year, made landfall in Shanghai on Sept. 16. It is believed to be the strongest typhoon to hit the metropolis in 75 years.

Though China's National Meteorological Center ceased numbering Typhoon Bebinca at 11 p.m. on Sept. 18, its impact led to heavy rainstorms in Henan and other regions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)