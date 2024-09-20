Shanghai evacuates hundreds of thousands as Typhoon Pulasan triggers heavy rainfall

Xinhua) 13:33, September 20, 2024

SHANGHAI, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's financial hub, Shanghai, had evacuated 112,000 people as of Friday morning due to Typhoon Pulasan, which brought record-breaking rainfall to parts of the city.

According to the municipal flood control office, 649 vessels have either been evacuated or returned to port to seek shelter, 54 train services have been suspended, and 26 ferries' operations have been halted.

Rainfall began intensifying across Shanghai from 2 a.m. on Friday, with the city's average precipitation reaching 73.28 mm by 9 a.m. Out of 614 weather stations, 151 recorded heavy or extreme rainfall levels.

The Yangjiazhai meteorological station in Fengxian district and the Nicheng Park meteorological station in Pudong district recorded over 300 mm of rainfall within six hours, breaking historical records for both districts since meteorological observations began.

Pulasan, the 14th typhoon of the year, made its second landfall in Fengxian of Shanghai at about 9:45 p.m. on Thursday after its first landfall earlier the same day in Zhejiang Province.

Bebinca, the 13th typhoon of this year, churned ashore at Shanghai on Monday. It is believed to be the strongest typhoon to hit the metropolis in 75 years.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)