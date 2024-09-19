Central China's Henan sees heavy rainfall affected by typhoon

Xinhua) 14:06, September 19, 2024

ZHENGZHOU, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Influenced by the peripheral cloud system and the core of Typhoon Bebinca, major parts of central China's Henan Province have been lashed by heavy rainstorms since Tuesday.

From 8 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, Zhoukou, Kaifeng, Puyang, and other cities across the province experienced heavy rainfall, with Shangqiu City suffering from heavy or extremely heavy rainstorms.

The provincial meteorological bureau reported that 157 meteorological monitoring stations in 12 county-level areas recorded rainfall exceeding 100 millimeters during the period, while 49 stations in four county-level areas reported rainfall exceeding 250 millimeters.

Currently, Henan has activated a Level III emergency response for major meteorological disasters (torrential rain).

Bebinca, the 13th typhoon of the year, made landfall in Shanghai at approximately 7:30 a.m. Monday. Though China's National Meteorological Center ceased numbering Typhoon Bebinca at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, its impact still led to heavy rainstorms in Henan Province and other areas.

