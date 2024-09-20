Chinese authorities pledge efforts to guard against Typhoon Pulasan

Xinhua) 09:04, September 20, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Thursday made arrangements to guard against the impact of the approaching Typhoon Pulasan, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Typhoon Pulasan is expected to make landfall on the coast between Xiangshan in Zhejiang Province and Pudong in Shanghai on Thursday afternoon or evening, according to meteorological authorities.

Affected by the typhoon, parts of Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangxi and Fujian will experience heavy rainfall from Thursday to Friday. Parts of Zhejiang and Anhui should also expect downpours.

China's eastern regions are facing a complex, grim situation with the successive impacts of Typhoon Bebinca and Typhoon Pulasan, multiple authorities said at a joint meeting on Thursday.

The ministry has called for efforts to secure maritime safety, keep a close eye on winds, rains and tides, and implement precautionary measures. Responses to onshore gales and heavy rainfall should also be ensured, and solid disaster relief and rescue preparations should be made.

The State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has maintained a Level-IV emergency response to typhoons in Zhejiang, Shanghai and Jiangsu, and teams dispatched to the affected regions by the headquarters have been continuing to aid disaster relief work.

China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.

