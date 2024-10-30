China activates emergency response to flooding in Hainan

Xinhua) 13:10, October 30, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources on Wednesday issued a Level-IV emergency response to flooding due to the lingering impact of Typhoon Trami in Hainan, the country's southernmost island province.

Affected by Typhoon Trami, most areas of Hainan will experience torrential rain on Wednesday, with a high risk of flash floods, and the Wanquan River may experience floods exceeding the warning level.

The ministry has dispatched a working group to the front line to guide flood response, with the focus on evacuating people from dangerous areas.

Meanwhile, efforts will also be made to strengthen early warning, enhance disaster response in reservoirs and small and medium-sized rivers, and reinforce inspections and defense of critical sections and weak links such as dikes, according to the ministry.

From Saturday to Monday, Typhoon Trami rotated over the waters off the southern coast of Hainan and the Xisha Islands.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe.

