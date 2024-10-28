Home>>
East China girds for approaching Typhoon Kong-rey
(Xinhua) 08:59, October 28, 2024
FUZHOU, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- East China's Fujian Province on Sunday evening initiated a Level-IV emergency response to the approaching Typhoon Kong-rey, the 21st typhoon of this year.
China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.
Kong-rey, classified as a tropical storm and located 1,280 km to the southeast of Taiwan's Hualien as of 8 p.m., is forecast to strengthen into a severe or super typhoon, according to China's National Meteorological Center.
Fujian's flood control and drought relief headquarters have asked local authorities to closely monitor the typhoon and implement timely precautions.
