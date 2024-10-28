East China girds for approaching Typhoon Kong-rey

Xinhua) 08:59, October 28, 2024

FUZHOU, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- East China's Fujian Province on Sunday evening initiated a Level-IV emergency response to the approaching Typhoon Kong-rey, the 21st typhoon of this year.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.

Kong-rey, classified as a tropical storm and located 1,280 km to the southeast of Taiwan's Hualien as of 8 p.m., is forecast to strengthen into a severe or super typhoon, according to China's National Meteorological Center.

Fujian's flood control and drought relief headquarters have asked local authorities to closely monitor the typhoon and implement timely precautions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)