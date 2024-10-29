Some parts of Hainan experience heavy rainfall due to influence of Typhoon Trami

Xinhua) 08:25, October 29, 2024

A taxi moves through a waterlogged road in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 28, 2024. Some parts of Hainan Province experienced heavy rainfall due to the influence of Typhoon Trami. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

A man rides an electric scooter through a waterlogged road in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 28, 2024. Some parts of Hainan Province experienced heavy rainfall due to the influence of Typhoon Trami. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

People and vehicles move through a waterlogged road in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 28, 2024. Some parts of Hainan Province experienced heavy rainfall due to the influence of Typhoon Trami. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

