Home>>
Some parts of Hainan experience heavy rainfall due to influence of Typhoon Trami
(Xinhua) 08:25, October 29, 2024
A taxi moves through a waterlogged road in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 28, 2024. Some parts of Hainan Province experienced heavy rainfall due to the influence of Typhoon Trami. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)
A man rides an electric scooter through a waterlogged road in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 28, 2024. Some parts of Hainan Province experienced heavy rainfall due to the influence of Typhoon Trami. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)
People and vehicles move through a waterlogged road in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 28, 2024. Some parts of Hainan Province experienced heavy rainfall due to the influence of Typhoon Trami. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- East China girds for approaching Typhoon Kong-rey
- Typhoon Trami approaching south China island city
- Over 430,000 affected by typhoon-induced heavy rainfall in central China city
- Shanghai evacuates hundreds of thousands as Typhoon Pulasan triggers heavy rainfall
- Chinese authorities pledge efforts to guard against Typhoon Pulasan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.