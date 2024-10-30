China-backed training enhances fight against landmines in Somalia

Xinhua) 10:23, October 30, 2024

MOGADISHU, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Somali Explosives Management Authority (SEMA) on Tuesday launched a three-day capacity-building training, focusing on enhanced administration and human resource management to strengthen its fight against explosive devices.

Funded by the Chinese Embassy in Somalia, the initiative seeks to boost SEMA's administrative and operational effectiveness in the crucial areas of landmines and explosive remnants of war (ERW) clearance operations.

The training gathered representatives from Somalia's government and federal states, showcasing a unified national approach to managing explosive hazards across the country.

In his opening remarks, SEMA's Director General Dahir Abdirahman Abdulle expressed gratitude for China's continued support in fortifying the authority's work.

"China's support has been vital in helping us strengthen our institution to more effectively eliminate landmines and other explosive remnants, enhancing the safety and security of our communities," he said.

Abdulle said the cooperation also positively impacts Somalia's broader state-building efforts, adding that "we are grateful for China's steadfast support for the Somali government, and particularly for SEMA. This partnership is key in building our capabilities and improving the way we serve our people."

The training highlights China's commitment to peace, governance, and the development of Somalia's public sector. Sessions will concentrate on advancing SEMA's administrative and operational efficiency, aligning with the authority's mission to make Somalia safer for all its citizens.

According to the United Nations, 1,500 civilians have been killed or injured by about 600 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Somalia over the past year. In 2023 alone, the Somali National Army reported 378 deaths and 451 injuries due to IEDs, underscoring the persistent risks for both military personnel and civilians.

