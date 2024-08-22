Somalia to seek stronger strategic cooperation with China in economic development, security: president

Xinhua) 10:59, August 22, 2024

MOGADISHU, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud received credentials on Wednesday from Wang Yu, the newly appointed Chinese ambassador to Somalia.

Mohamud commended the new Chinese ambassador's desire to promote ties between Somalia and China, pointing out the importance of strengthening the strategic cooperation between the two countries, particularly in areas of economic development, trade, and security.

"Somalia bestows great importance on the partnership with China and is ready to work with China to continuously expand friendly cooperation and enhance bilateral relations," Mohamud said in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

The Somali leader observed that China supports Somalia in several areas, including humanitarian aid, scholarships, and efforts to safeguard national unity and territorial integrity.

On his part, Wang commended Somalia's progress in peace, security, and national reconstruction over recent years.

Wang emphasized China's willingness to work jointly with Somalia and further implement the consensus reached by the two countries to elevate the China-Somalia relationship to new heights.

Wang replaces Fei Shengchao, who was appointed as the Chinese ambassador to Somalia in September 2021.

