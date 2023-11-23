China donates 140,000 USD to aid flood victims in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Somalia donated about 140,000 U.S. dollars on Wednesday to assist Somalis affected by the ongoing floods, which have displaced more than 1.7 million people across the nation.

The funds will be used to provide humanitarian support to Somalis affected by the floods resulting from heavy rains pounding the country, said Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Fei Shengchao.

Fei noted that the Chinese have witnessed Somalis suffering from the severe floods, which have claimed more than 50 lives and displaced over 700,000 others nationwide. He highlighted that China is the first country to directly assist Somalia since the severe floods struck the country in early October.

"China has decided to provide 1 million yuan in emergency assistance to Somalia in cash. Additionally, more than 1,000 tons of emergency food aid will soon arrive to support Somali disaster relief efforts. These actions represent concrete steps toward implementing the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind," Fei told journalists in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

The Chinese government consistently stands by the people of Somalia in difficult situations and has pledged to participate in reconstructing the economic infrastructure damaged by the rains and in building dams, Fei said.

Representing the Somali government, Mohamuud Moallim, commissioner of the Somalia Disaster Management Agency, expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for its assistance. "The Somali side will properly utilize Chinese assistance and provide timely relief to those affected by the disaster," Moallim said.

