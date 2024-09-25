Chinese embassy in Somalia marks 75th anniversary of People's Republic of China

MOGADISHU, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Somalia hosted a reception on Tuesday in Mogadishu, the country's capital, to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

The event was attended by members of the Somali Parliament, ministers, diplomats and representatives of regional organizations.

Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe, speaker of Somalia's lower house of the parliament, congratulated China on its 75th anniversary, expressing wishes for continued achievements and prosperity for its government and people. He also said that China's support to Somalia and other African countries has been pivotal in their socio-economic transformation.

"On behalf of the Federal Government of Somalia, I extend warm congratulations to the People's Republic of China on its 75th anniversary and to the Chinese Embassy in Somalia," said Salah Ahmed Jama, Somalia's deputy prime minister. He expressed optimism about strengthening ties between the two nations.

Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Wang Yu reflected on the longstanding friendly relations between China and Somalia. "We will continue to enhance mutual political trust and firmly support each other on core interests and major concerns. China will also work with the international community to support Somalia in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Wang said.

"I am confident that through joint efforts, the China-Somalia strategic partnership will thrive and bring more tangible benefits to both peoples," he added.

